World News
January 8, 2019 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey, U.S. had productive discussion on Syria withdrawal: U.S. official

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin had a productive discussion regarding the United States’ decision to withdraw from Syria, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council said on Tuesday.

Garrett Marquis also said in a statement the two sides had identified further issues for dialogue and that the United States looks forward to ongoing military-to-military consultations on Tuesday.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

