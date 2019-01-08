Turkey, U.S. had productive discussion on Syria withdrawal: U.S. official

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin had a productive discussion regarding the United States’ decision to withdraw from Syria, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council said on Tuesday.
Garrett Marquis also said in a statement the two sides had identified further issues for dialogue and that the United States looks forward to ongoing military-to-military consultations on Tuesday.
