World News
January 15, 2019 / 10:17 AM / in 26 minutes

Erdogan says discussed Turkey setting up safe zone in Syria with Trump

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he had discussed a safe zone which Turkey would set up in Syria, during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump which he described as positive.

Monday’s call came after Trump, who has announced a U.S. troop withdrawal from northeast Syria, threatened Turkey with economic devastation if Turkish forces attacked a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia there.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below