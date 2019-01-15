Erdogan says discussed Turkey setting up safe zone in Syria with Trump

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he had discussed a safe zone which Turkey would set up in Syria, during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump which he described as positive.
Monday’s call came after Trump, who has announced a U.S. troop withdrawal from northeast Syria, threatened Turkey with economic devastation if Turkish forces attacked a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia there.
