Erdogan says roadmap in Syria's Manbij won't be impacted by U.S. tension

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he expected a joint roadmap with the United States regarding the northern Syrian city of Manbij not to be impacted by tensions between the NATO allies.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses parliamentarians from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 24, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Erdogan’s comments, in a speech in Ankara, came two days after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers over the trial of a U.S. pastor accused of backing terrorism. Turkey has said the sanctions were unacceptable.