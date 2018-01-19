FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 3:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Reported Turkish activity in Syria's Afrin destabilizing: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Reports of Turkish artillery fire into Syria’s Afrin region, if true, would undermine regional stability and would not help protect Turkey’s border security, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday.

“We do not believe that a military operation serves the cause of regional stability, Syrian stability or indeed Turkish concerns about the security of their border,” the official told reporters, stressing he had limited information about Turkey’s reported military moves. “The kind of threats or activities which these initial reports may be referring to, we don’t think advance any of these issues. They are destabilizing.”

Reporting By Arshad MohammedEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

