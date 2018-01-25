Turkey says U.S. should 'stop supporting terrorists' to avoid Syria confrontation

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States should “stop supporting terrorists” if it wants to avoid a possible confrontation with Turkey in Syria, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday as Ankara pressed on with its incursion against a Kurdish militia there.

“Those who support the terrorist organisation will become a target in this battle,” he told broadcaster A Haber in an interview. “The United States needs to review its solders and elements giving support to terrorists on the ground in a way to avoid a confrontration with Turkey.”