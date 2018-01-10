FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Turkey summons U.S. charges d'affaires over Syria: Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The U.S. charges d‘affaires in Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry over recent developments in Syria, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

They gave no details of Ankara’s concerns. Turkey and the United States have been at loggerheads over Washington’s policy of support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara views as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) waging an insurgency in southeastern Turkey.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.