ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and U.S. working groups, meeting in Ankara on Friday, outlined a draft for cooperation in ensuring security and stability in Manbij in northern Syria, they said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. forces set up a new base in Manbij, Syria May 8, 2018. Picture Taken May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo will meet on June 4 to consider the group’s recommendations, the statement said.