FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 15, 2018 / 8:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey, U.S. to form 'safe zone' around Syria's Manbij if U.S. keeps promises: Erdogan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States will form a “safe zone” around the northern Syrian town of Manbij if Washington keeps its promises, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin told state broadcaster TRT Haber that the agreement between Ankara and Washington on Manbij was binding, and that a change in the U.S. Secretary of State would not change the deal even if it leads to a 1-2 week delay.

Kalin also said Turkey expected Turkish forces and its rebel allies to clear Syria’s Afrin town of militants “very soon” and added that Ankara had no intention of handing over the town to the Syrian government following the completion of its military offensive in the region.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.