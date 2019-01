ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Monday Turkey expected the United States to honor their strategic partnership after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that it “Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds”.

“Mr @realDonaldTrump It is a fatal mistake to equate Syrian Kurds with the PKK, which is on the US terrorists list, and its Syria branch PYD/YPG,” spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter in response to Trump’s tweet.