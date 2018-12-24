Turkish coordination with U.S. in Syria not limited to military coordination: Erdogan spokesman

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Coordination between Turkey and the United States in Syria is not limited to military coordination, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Monday.
U.S. troops are preparing for withdrawal following Washington’s surprise decision to pull out of Syria, where it has backed the Syrian Kurdish YPG forces against Islamic State.
Ibrahim Kalin made the statement at a news conference.
