ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish and U.S. military officials reached agreement on a plan for the Syrian city of Manbij at a meeting in Stuttgart this week and decided to present it to the countries’ leaders ahead of further talks, the Turkish armed forces said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Residents carry buckets as they cross a damaged street near blue sheets used as a cover from snipers in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

The two countries said on June 4 they had endorsed a roadmap which envisages the withdrawal from Manbij of the Kurdish YPG militia, seen as a terrorist organization by Ankara.