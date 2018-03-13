FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 8:38 AM / in 15 hours

YPG says Turkey hits all roads to Syria's Afrin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG said on Tuesday that Turkish forces were shelling all roads to Afrin but dismissed as propaganda the Turkish army’s statement that it had encircled the town.

“There is no way to go freely to Afrin. All the roads are being targeted by Turkish bombardment,” YPG spokesman Nouri Mahmoud told Reuters.

Asked about the Turkish army’s statement that the town had been encircled, Mahmoud said Afrin had long been surrounded “from all directions”, saying Turkey was spreading false news to boost morale.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams

