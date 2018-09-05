FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 5, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Blanket bombing of Syria's Idlib is wrong, Turkish foreign minister says

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Bombing the Syrian province of Idlib is wrong and should be stopped, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding that Ankara was going to push at Friday’s planned summit in Tehran for a decision to stop such attacks.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas who is on an official visit to Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu said a common strategy was required to eliminate radical groups in Idlib but the continuation of attacks could be disastrous.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.