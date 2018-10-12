Erdogan says Kurdish militia still in Syria's Manbij, Turkey to act

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the Kurdish YPG militia has not left the northern Syrian town of Manbij, contrary to a U.S.-Turkish agreement, and Turkey will do what is necessary.

“They are now digging trenches in Manbij. What does this mean? It means ‘we’ve prepared the graves, come and bury us’,” Erdogan said at a rally in southern Turkey. “They said they would abandon the area in 90 days, but they haven’t. We will do what is necessary.”