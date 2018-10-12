FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Erdogan says Kurdish militia still in Syria's Manbij, Turkey to act

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the Kurdish YPG militia has not left the northern Syrian town of Manbij, contrary to a U.S.-Turkish agreement, and Turkey will do what is necessary.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he speaks at a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

“They are now digging trenches in Manbij. What does this mean? It means ‘we’ve prepared the graves, come and bury us’,” Erdogan said at a rally in southern Turkey. “They said they would abandon the area in 90 days, but they haven’t. We will do what is necessary.”

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

