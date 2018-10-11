FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 4:33 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Erdogan says Turkey-U.S. deal on Syria's Manbij delayed but 'not dead': Hurriyet

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The deal between Turkey and the United States regarding the northern Syrian town of Manbij is delayed “but not completely dead”, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he speaks at a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Erdogan made the comments to reporters on Tuesday on the flight back from his visit to Hungary.

Asked about the trial of U.S. evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey, Erdogan said he was not in a position to interfere with the judiciary because Turkey is a state of law.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Paul Tait

