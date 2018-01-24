FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Erdogan says Turkey will 'thwart games' along its borders, start in Syria's Manbij

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will “thwart games” along its border, starting with Syria’s Manbij region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as the Turkish military entered the fifth day of its incursion into northern Syria’s Afrin region.

Speaking to local administrators in Ankara, Erdogan also called on international NGOs to support Turkey’s operation against the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG.

“I have doubts of the humanity of those who support this organisation (YPG) and call Turkey an invader,” Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators in Ankara.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

