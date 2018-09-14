Istanbul meeting agrees that Idlib attack would have severe consequences: Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Officials from Turkey, Russia, France and Germany agreed at talks in Istanbul on Friday that any attack on Syria’s rebel-held Idlib would have severe results and a political solution must be reached, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said.

Ibrahim Kalin also said that a refugee exodus from Syria would be a problem not only for Turkey but also for the European Union. Asked about Russian comments about opening humanitarian corridors from Idlib, Kalin said it was too soon for such talk.