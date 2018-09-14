FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 4:07 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Istanbul meeting agrees that Idlib attack would have severe consequences: Turkey

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Officials from Turkey, Russia, France and Germany agreed at talks in Istanbul on Friday that any attack on Syria’s rebel-held Idlib would have severe results and a political solution must be reached, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said.

Ibrahim Kalin also said that a refugee exodus from Syria would be a problem not only for Turkey but also for the European Union. Asked about Russian comments about opening humanitarian corridors from Idlib, Kalin said it was too soon for such talk.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Dominic Evans

