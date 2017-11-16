FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish YPG militia aims to conquer Syrian region, not fighting IS: minister
November 16, 2017 / 8:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kurdish YPG militia aims to conquer Syrian region, not fighting IS: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Recent developments in Syria’s Raqqa show that the Kurdish YPG militia, backed by the United States, is more concerned about capturing territory than fighting Islamic State, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a speech on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand on a street in Raqqa, Syria July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Turkey has expressed anger that a convoy of Islamic State fighters were allowed to withdraw from Raqqa last month. U.S. support for the Syria Kurdish fighters who spearheaded the offensive to capture Raqqa has also created tensions between Ankara and Washington.

Turkish procurement of defense equipment from the United States is being delayed, according to the text of Cavusoglu’s speech, and Turkey is developing alternative solutions for this sector.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
