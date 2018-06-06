FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 6, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Manbij Military Council rejects Turkish military presence in region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The official spokesman for Syria’s Manbij Military Council, a militia allied to the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, said on Wednesday that it will not accept a Turkish military presence in the town.

A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

“We will not accept that,” council spokesman Sharfan Darwish told Reuters in response to the question whether the council would accept a Turkish military presence in the Manbij area.

Turkey and the United States on Monday reached an agreement for jointly administering Manbij.

Darwish said the council was “awaiting explanations and clarification from the international U.S.- led coalition” about the details of the agreement.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.