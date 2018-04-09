FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 9, 2018 / 7:01 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Turkey calls on international organizations to investigate Syria attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey said on Monday international organizations must investigate what happened in Syria’s Douma, after an alleged chemical attack killed dozens.

A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syria medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack April, 7, 2018. White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS

“International organizations, especially the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, need to investigate and inform the world with the correct information about what happened over there,” government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said. He added that information received suggested clearly that chemical weapons were used.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.