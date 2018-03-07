Turkey calls on U.S. to stop Kurdish fighters moving to Syria's Afrin

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States should prevent fighters from the Kurdish YPG militia traveling to the Syrian region of Afrin from elsewhere in Syria to counter a Turkish military incursion, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures at the entrance of a Kurdish site after it was captured by Free Syrian Army forces in Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, Syria March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference that Turkey was working to extend a five-hour daily truce in Syria’s eastern Ghouta to 24 hours and that Erdogan would discuss the situation there with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.