March 6, 2018 / 7:58 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Turkey, Russia and Iran to hold summit on Syria in April: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey, Russia and Iran will hold a summit in April to discuss Syria and potential steps in the region, the spokesman for the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaks during a news conference in Amman, Jordan February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy also told a news conference Ankara would tell U.S. authorities during meetings on March 8-9 that it expected Washington to take concrete steps on retrieving weapons provided to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Aksoy said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Russia between March 12 and 14, and later meet with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson in Washington on March 19.

Aksoy said Cavusoglu would also discuss during a visit to Germany the extradition of former Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, who was released by a Czech court last week despite a Turkish extradition request.

(Corrects third paragraph to show Cavusoglu to meet Tillerson on March 19)

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

