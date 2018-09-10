Turkey says attacks on Syria's Idlib must stop, calls for ceasefire: NTV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Air and ground attacks on Syria’s Idlib must stop and a ceasefire must be established in the area, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was reported as saying by broadcaster NTV on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar is seen during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

Last week, the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia failed to agree on a ceasefire that would forestall a Syrian government offensive in the rebel-held Idlib province. The United Nations fears an offensive could cause a humanitarian catastrophe involving tens of thousands of civilians.