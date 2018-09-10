FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Turkey says attacks on Syria's Idlib must stop, calls for ceasefire: NTV

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Air and ground attacks on Syria’s Idlib must stop and a ceasefire must be established in the area, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was reported as saying by broadcaster NTV on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar is seen during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

Last week, the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia failed to agree on a ceasefire that would forestall a Syrian government offensive in the rebel-held Idlib province. The United Nations fears an offensive could cause a humanitarian catastrophe involving tens of thousands of civilians.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Editing by William Maclean

