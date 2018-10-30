FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 9:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey says Idlib deal going as planned, no issue in implementation

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An agreement between Turkey and Russia to stave off a major government offensive in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province is continuing according to plan and there are no issues in its implementation, Turkeys foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Azeri and Iranian counterparts in Istanbul, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said if terrorists or radical groups in Idlib displayed a “different approach” to that of the agreement, Turkey would intervene.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

