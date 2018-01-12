FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Turkey says offensive in Syria's Idlib will cause new migration wave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - An increased offensive in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province will spark a new migration wave, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday, calling on Russia and Iran to warn Syrian authorities over attacks.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Yildirim also said the attacks would only damage a peace process in Syria. Rebels this week launched a counter attack against Syrian government forces and their allies in Idlib. [nL8N1P65EN]

Reporting by Dominic Evans and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

