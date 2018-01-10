FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey says Russia, Iran must stop Syrian government violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Russia and Iran need to fulfill their duties and prevent strikes by Syrian government forces in the country’s Idlib province, saying the violations could not happen without their support.

In an interview with state-run Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said Ankara would hold a meeting on Syria with like-minded countries in Turkey after a summit in the Russia city of Sochi, where a Syrian congress of national dialogue is set to be held at the end of this month.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler

