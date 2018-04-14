FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkey says was informed ahead of air strikes on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey was informed ahead of U.S., British and French strikes on Syria, ruling AK Party spokesman Mahir Unal said in a televised interview on CNN Turk.

Earlier on Saturday, a Turkish foreign ministry source described the air strikes against the Syrian government as an “appropriate” response.

U.S., British and French forces hit Syria with air strikes early on Saturday in a coordinated intervention by Western powers against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in response to a suspected poison gas attack that killed dozens of people last week.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jason Neely

