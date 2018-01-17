FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says will respond immediately to any threats from Western Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will respond immediately to any threats from Western Syria that could harm the country or its citizens, the National Security Council (MGK) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the MGK said it would not allow the formation of a “terrorist army” along Turkish borders, after the U.S.-led coalition in northern Syria said it was working with the mainly Kurdish YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to set up a new 30,000-strong border force.

The MGK demanded that all weapons given to Kurdish fighters in Syria be collected without delay. It also advised the cabinet of ministers to extend the emergency rule imposed shortly after a 2016 coup attempt.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Catherine Evans

