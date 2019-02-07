Turkey says work on roadmap for Syria's Manbij has accelerated

FILE PHOTO: Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand with their weapons at Manbij countryside, Syria December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Work to implement an agreement between Turkey and the United States over the Syrian town of Manbij has recently accelerated, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding that militants from Kurdish YPG militia still remained inside the town.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington after a meeting of the global coalition against Islamic State, Mevlut Cavusoglu said there was still little clarity on the details of a potential safe zone that Turkey hopes to establish in Syria.

Cavusoglu repeated that Ankara would be against a safe zone in which ‘terrorist’ elements would be protected.