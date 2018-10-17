FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey tells Pompeo it can easily clear Syria's Manbij of Kurdish YPG: minister

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Turkey could easily clear northern Syria’s Manbij of the Kurdish YPG militia if the United States failed to do so, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Ankara following a meeting with Pompeo, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the United States accepted that the agreement with Turkey to clear Manbij of the YPG had been delayed. Erdogan met Pompeo earlier in the day.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

