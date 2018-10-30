FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 10:25 AM / in an hour

Turkey to launch operations east of Euphrates in Syria soon, Erdogan says

1 Min Read

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends the official opening ceremony of Istanbul's new airport, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will destroy militants east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that intervention there had begun and more extensive operations will be launched soon.

Erdogan made the comments in a speech to members of his AK Party, two days after state-owned Anadolu news agency said Turkish forces had bombarded Syrian Kurdish YPG militia positions on the eastern banks of the Euphrates.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

