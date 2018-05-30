FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Turkey, U.S. reach agreement on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria's Manbij: Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States have reached an agreement on a plan for the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the three-step plan, which will become finalised during a visit by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Washington on June 4, the YPG will withdraw from Manbij 30 days after the deal is signed, Anadolu said.

Turkish and U.S. military forces will start joint supervision in Manbij 45 days after the agreement is signed and a local administration will be formed 60 days after June 4, Anadolu said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

