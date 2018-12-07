Turkey, U.S. commit to accelerated progress on roadmap regarding Syria's Manbij

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States have agreed to speed up efforts to put in place an agreement on Syria’s Manbij by the end of the year, a working committee between the NATO allies said on Friday.

Earlier this year, Turkey and the United States reached a deal over Syria’s Manbij, after months of disagreement, under which the Kurdish YPG militia is to completely withdraw from the town. Ankara, which considers the YPG a terrorist organization, says the withdrawal has yet to happen.

During Friday’s meeting the two sides also agreed to continue to work on joint planning with regard to other areas, as mentioned in the Manbij roadmap.