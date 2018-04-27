Turkey will move with U.S. in Syria's Manbij: foreign minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will take steps together with the United States in Syria’s Manbij region, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, following his meeting with new U.S. Secretary State Mike Pompeo in Brussels.

FILE PHOTO - A road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city is seen in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Cavusoglu made the comment to Turkish broadcasters after meeting with Pompeo, who went straight to NATO headquarters on Friday, barely 12 hours after being sworn into his job.

Cavusoglu also said there was no French presence in Manbij and added Turkey could evaluate “good offers” for Patriot missiles or other air defense systems from allies.