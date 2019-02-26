Turkey's Erdogan does not believe United States will retrieve arms from Kurdish groups

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a rally for the upcoming local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he does not believe the United States will take back weapons from Kurdish militias in Syria.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV, Erdogan stressed the need for the United States to take back weapons from Kurdish groups in Manbij.

Earlier this month, a senior U.S. army general said the United States should keep arming and aiding the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces following the planned U.S. withdrawal from Syria.