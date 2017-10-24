Turkey's Erdogan says operation in Syria's Idlib largely completed

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the country’s military operation in northwest Syria‘S Idlib province was largely completed but the neighbouring region of Afrin, controlled by a Kurdish militia, remained an issue.

A Turkish military armoured vehicle guards on the border line located opposite the Syrian town of Atimah, Idlib province, in this picture taken from Reyhanli, Hatay province, Turkey October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey’s army began setting up observation posts in Idlib this month under a deal with Russia and Iran to reduce fighting between insurgents and the Syrian government, but the deployment was also seen partly aimed at containing the YPG militia.

Erdogan was speaking in parliament to members of his ruling AK Party.