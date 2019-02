Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (unseen) in Ankara, Turkey February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Steps on forming a planned safe zone in northern Syria should be taken as soon as possible, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking to members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Turkish-American Council, Erdogan said Turkey had every means to create the safe zone on its own as long as its allies provided it with logistics support.