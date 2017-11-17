FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says Syria's Afrin must be cleansed of YPG militia
November 17, 2017 / 9:17 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Syria's Afrin must be cleansed of YPG militia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Syria’s Afrin must be cleansed of the Kurdish YPG militia, adding Turkey was dissapointed with the United States “not keeping most of its promises” and he did not want the same experience in Afrin.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Kurdish city of Afrin, in Aleppo's countryside, Syria March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo/File Photo

In a speech to officials from his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Erdogan said the country’s military operation in Syria’s Idlib was continuing as planned and considerable progress had been made thanks to a joint stance of Turkey, Russia and Iran.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

