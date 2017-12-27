FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 12:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Syria's Assad a terrorist, impossible to continue with him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called Syrian President Bashar al Assad a terrorist and said it was impossible for Syrian peace efforts to continue with him.

“Assad is definitely a terrorist who has carried out state terrorism,” Erdogan said at a televised news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis.

“It is impossible to continue with Assad. How can we embrace the future with a Syrian president who has killed close to a million of his citizens?” he said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Editing by Dominic Evans

