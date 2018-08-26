FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 26, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says will bring safety and peace to Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Sunday to bring peace and safety to Iraq and areas in Syria not under Turkish control, adding that terrorist organizations in the area would be eliminated.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in the eastern city of Bitlis, Turkey August 26, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking in the southeastern province of Mus, Erdogan also said the attacks against Turkey were similar to previous attempts to invade Anatolia, warning that such an event would lead to the collapse of surrounding regions.

“Don’t forget, Anatolia is a wall and if this wall collapses, there will no longer be a Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Balkans or Caucasus.”

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.