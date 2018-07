AMMAN (Reuters) - The latest U.N. figure of displaced people in south western Syria as a result of the two week escalation in fighting has climbed to 270,000 people, the UN refugee spokesman in Jordan said.

Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir/File Photo

“Our latest update shows the figure of displaced across southern Syria has exceeded 270,000 people,” said Mohammad Hawari, UNHCR’s Jordan spokesman told Reuters.