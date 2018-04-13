FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 3:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France U.N. envoy says Syria has reached 'point of no return'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - French U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre said on Friday that the Syrian government’s decision to again use chemical weapons meant they had “reached a point of no return” and the world must provide a “robust, united and steadfast response.”

“In deciding to once again use chemical weapons … The regime has reached a point of no return. France will shoulder its responsibility to end an intolerable threat to our collective security,” Delattre told the Security Council.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

