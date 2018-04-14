FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

U.N. chief urges restraint, avoid escalation in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all states on Saturday “to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate matters and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

He said international investigators were in Syria and ready to visit the site of a suspected deadly chemical weapons attack in Douma, which prompted military action by the United States, France and Britain.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Daniel Wallis

