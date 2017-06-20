FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.N. chief hopes U.S., Russia calm tensions over Syria
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 2 months ago

U.N. chief hopes U.S., Russia calm tensions over Syria

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan June 14, 2017.Mohammad Ismail

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he hopes that heightened tensions between the United States and Russia in the skies over Syria will not lead to an escalation of an already "dramatic conflict."

"I strongly hope that there will be a de-escalation of the situation because these kinds of incidents can be very dangerous in a conflict situation in which there are so many actors and in which the situation is so complex on the ground," Guterres told a news conference.

Tensions escalated on Sunday as the U.S. military brought down a Syrian military jet near Raqqa for bombing near U.S.-allied forces on the ground, the first time Washington had carried out such an action in the multi-pronged civil war.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.