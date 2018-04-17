Syria U.N. envoy says U.N. security team visited Douma on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja’afari said a United Nations security team traveled to the Syrian town of Douma on Tuesday ahead of a planned visit by international chemical weapons experts on Wednesday to look into a suspected toxic gas attack.

FILE PHOTO: Syrian government negotiator Bashar Ja'afari attends a meeting during Intra Syria talks at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“Today the U.N. security team entered Douma ... in order to assess the security situation on the ground and if this United Nations security team decided that the situation is sound in Douma then the fact-finding mission will begin its work in Douma tomorrow,” Ja’afari told the U.N. Security Council.

“The Syrian government did all that it can do to facilitate the work of this mission,” he said.