Iran seeks to avert disaster in Syria's Idlib: Iranian senior official

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran shares the United Nations’ concern about a potential humanitarian catastrophe in Syria’s Idlib province and will seek to avert it, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, special assistant to Iran’s foreign minister, told reporters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iran's senior representative in Syria talks, speaks to the media on the sidelines of the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“We are also worried. We are going to work toward that not happening,” Ansari said as he arrived in Geneva for U.N. talks about setting up a Syrian constitutional committee. The talks are hosted by U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura and also include senior Russian and Turkish officials.