April 14, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia proposes U.N. resolution to condemn U.S.-led Syria strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia proposed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on Saturday, seen by Reuters, that would condemn “the aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic by the U.S. and its allies in violation of international law and the U.N. Charter.”

It was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote. It was unlikely to get the minimum nine votes needed to force a veto by the United States, France or Britain, said diplomats. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Diane Craft

