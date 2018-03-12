FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 3:45 PM / a day ago

U.S. pushes U.N. to demand truce in Syria's east Ghouta, Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States pushed the United Nations Security Council on Monday to demand a ceasefire in Damascus and rebel-held eastern Ghouta, where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces say they are targeting“terrorist” groups who are shelling the capital.

The United Nations Security Council meets on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The United Nations has described eastern Ghouta as“hell on earth.” The United States circulated a draft resolution to the 15-member council that demands an immediate 30-day cessation of hostilities and asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to“urgently develop proposals for monitoring of implementation of the cessation of hostilities and any movement of civilians.”

It was not immediately clear when the draft text, seen by Reuters, could be put to a vote.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

